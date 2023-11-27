Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Trailer Is All About Captain Boomerang

Rocksteady Studios is gearing up to release their net major release, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. The game is not set to launch until February of next year. However, more marketing materials have been released to help get fans excited about what they might be diving into in early 2024. For instance, a new trailer drop today is all about Captain Boomerang and gives you just a new look into the character and his gameplay style.

The trailer overall is rather short. It’s essentially a teaser for Captain Boomerang, who is described as someone the Flash constantly takes down. However, you do get a little more gameplay for the character in the short cinematic. We imagine that there will be plenty more of Captain Boomerang to see as more marketing materials are released. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that the game had a new deep dive, showing off some of the gameplay aspects, storyline, and the first early moments of the campaign. If you missed that footage, you can find our report here.

Of course, some fans will get a chance to try out the game ahead of its official release next year. An alpha test is scheduled to take place starting on November 30, 2023. So, in just a few short days, players will get to try the game out and see how well the gameplay holds up compared to Rocksteady Studios’ past releases, which were the Batman Arkham games. Fingers are certainly crossed that this holds up to be a gameplay experience that will keep players logging in regularly.

If you haven’t been following the game, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is a new action-adventure game that follows a new task force called the Suicide Squad. Created from villains caught and held at Arkham Asylum, the group of villains are forced into saving the day. Otherwise, they are killed on sight. In this game, we follow Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark on their mission to destroy the Justice League. Our former heroes have become brainwashed by Brainiac, and they are now causing havoc.

Currently, Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming Suicide Squad video game is set to launch on February 2, 2024. You can find the game available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when it is released. As mentioned, you can view the latest trailer focusing on Captain Boomerang in the video embedded below.