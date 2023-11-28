Cyberpunk 2077 Live Action Project Will Not Release In 2024

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but the live-action project announced in October is still in the works. If you don’t recall, CD Projekt Red revealed that they partnered with Anonymous Content to develop a live-action project based within the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Not much has been unveiled yet about what this project will entail; however, you won’t see it launched next year. That’s at least according to CD Projekt Red.

Thanks to IGN, we’re finding out that CD Projekt Red recently had an earnings call. During this time, the chief commercial officer, Michal Nowakowski, had the chance to chart out their plans to continue bringing in a profit for Cyberpunk 2077. During the conversation, it was unveiled that one of the plans the development team plans to use as a means to bring in more profit is the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. For those unaware, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is an upcoming release of the game, which will also come packed with the recent expansion DLC, Phantom Liberty.

This new edition of the game will only be released for the latest-generation platforms, as Phantom Liberty was not released for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms. Furthermore, the chief commercial officer went on to state that other activities are going outside of the game to help nurture the IP. It was stated that one of the things that they have announced so far is the live-action project in partnership with Anonymous Content. Likewise, it was noted that they will not have the project ready next year, but they will continue moving in the right direction for development next year.

It’s still a mystery as to what this project will entail. We don’t know if this will also set what’s next for the video game franchise, as we know a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is in the works. Regardless, we won’t see that sequel release until after The Witcher 4, a video game project that recently saw more developers transition over to the project now that the Phantom Liberty DLC expansion has officially launched into the marketplace. But again, that game is following the trend here, as we don’t have much insight into what this next installment will entail for players. After the horrendous launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the folks over at CD Projekt Red are likely not too keen on marketing this game too far in advance.