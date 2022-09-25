Stardew Valley Update Version 1.6 Release Update

Everybody knows and loves the adorable, cozy, and relaxing game of Stardew Valley, and today, we will be discussing the latest update for Stardew Valley…but the update isn’t available quite yet and we aren’t sure when it will be. Stardew Valley is getting a 1.6 update sometime soon. Epic Barone, AKA, ConcernedApe, the creator of the game, revealed in June how he was focused on modding and adding new content to the game. If you’ve played Stardew Valley for a while now, you already know that the game doesn’t often get updates, especially not with new content.

Continuing on, we still don’t know much about the new update besides what we’ve already gone over, however, it is still coming. Eric Barone has responded to a fan’s question on social media about the release day for this update, saying that it’ll be released when it’s ready. Below we’ve shared the tweet in full for you to view.

1) no target release date… just "when it's ready"

2) 1.5 for mobile is coming and will be out before 1.6 — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) September 25, 2022

In the tweet shared above, we also got information that the mobile version of Stardew Valley which is available on Android and iOS will be getting a 1.5 update before the console version of Stardew Valley receives its 1.6 update. Epic Barone is also working on a new project called Haunted Chocolatier, which is another cool game very similar to Stardew Valley graphics, but with a different plot.

The previous 1.5 update for Stardew Valley was released on Nintendo Switch last year in February and that update is the one that’s currently on its way to mobile soon. This update added the “Beach Farm,” some advanced game options to customize playthroughs of the game, slipt-screen co-op, and many more things.

What Is Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley is a cozy country-life simulator RPG that is available on. PC/Mac/Linux, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VITA, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. In StarwDew Valley, you have inherited your grandfather’s old farm and now it is time for you to move into the farmhouse and begin your new life as a farmer! Below is an official list of features for the game.

Create the farm of your dreams: Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm!

Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm! Learn to live off the land: Raise animals, go fishing, tend to crops, craft items, or do it all! The choice is yours…

Raise animals, go fishing, tend to crops, craft items, or do it all! The choice is yours… Become a part of the local community: Pelican Town is home to over 30 residents you can befriend!

Pelican Town is home to over 30 residents you can befriend! Meet someone special: With 12 townsfolk to date, you may even find someone to start a family with!

With 12 townsfolk to date, you may even find someone to start a family with! Explore vast, mysterious caves: Encounter dangerous monsters & valuable treasures deep underground!

Encounter dangerous monsters & valuable treasures deep underground! Customize: There are hundreds of character & home decoration options to choose from

Stardew Valley is a very relaxing game for all ages where every choice you make determines a different story for you. For now, we don’t have a date for the new update, but we can rest assured that it is coming soon.

