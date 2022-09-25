NieR: Automata Gets Anime Reveal!

Time for a little bit of a history lesson. Platinum Games is widely hailed as one of the best developers of action-packed video games out there. They’ve made multiple titles that have wowed audiences and have been nominated for many awards. But at one point in their history, they were on the brink of closing, so they put all their eggs into one epic basket that was known as NieR: Automata. This was a new entry in an older series, and when it came out, it blew everyone away with how amazing it was.

It had everything that fans could’ve wanted, a dynamic and mysterious world, unique protagonists, epic combat with lots of options, and more. The game was nominated for and won many awards, and it has been ported to multiple systems throughout its life. Including getting announced for the Nintendo Switch not too long ago. So the only question now is, what’s next for it? The answer is anime. Yes, NieR: Automata is getting an anime, and it was unveiled at Aniplex Online Fest 2022. First, take a look at some of the official visuals for the anime adaptation below:

A rather beautiful rendering of the characters, wouldn’t you say? Then, they also showed off some of the animation footage that was later posted online:

NIER AUTOMATA ANIME FIRST LOOK pic.twitter.com/fnu2FKQtq9 — Maku (@TropicalMaku) September 24, 2022

Fans are already going wild about the footage, including pointing out that they point-for-point recreated certain moments from the game. Showing them that this will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved video game. But, there is some question about how “complete” the adaptation will be in terms of its story. After all, NieR: Automata wasn’t just a grand game, it was a complex one in its story. So much so that it had 26 different endings that were available for you to get based on how you played the game.

It would be very hard for the anime to adapt all 26 endings, or even a fraction of that depending on how they decided to handle the story. So we’ll just have to wait and see what comes from that.

The good news is that the release window was revealed, and it’s close! The anime adaptation is slated for January! So thus you won’t have to wait too long to see the adventures of 2B and 9S.

No doubt many fans hope that the anime will be not just great, but possibly lead to other anime adaptations of this nature in the future. It’s certainly possible given recent adaptation efforts like Sonic The Hedgehog or Castlevania. Only time will tell for sure, but if the quality is there, someone else will likely want to test their luck on another property!

