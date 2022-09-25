Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance To Be Revealed Soon?

Leaks have been dominating the video game world as of late. Some of them caused waves of confusion and discussion throughout the community. However, some “basic leaks” have been going on as well. Including the potential new game of Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance. This title has been rumored to be coming out for a while now, but new listings seem to indicate that it’s not only coming to multiple platforms but coming out on November 8th. If that is the case, then fans will likely be able to meet some old friends in the video game realm soon enough.

If you go to the GameFly page via the links below, you’ll notice that there aren’t any concrete details about the title. There’s no box art, the genre is “Action-Adventure”, and there’s no synopsis for the game. All that’s really “confirmed” is the name of the game being Avatar The Last Airbender: Quest for Balance. That sounds like a fine name for an Avatar title, but it doesn’t quite fill in the gaps that many gamers are wanting to know.

The rumors surrounding the game are that this will take place after the events of the original saga. So after the fall of Fire Lord Ozai and Aang becoming the true Avatar of the world. Some feel this could “fill in the gaps” between the original series and its sequel in Legend of Korra. In that show, there were whole new dynamics that were only touched upon in the tie-in comics. Such as the formation of Republic City and Airbender Isle. So perhaps the game could show how some of those things came to life.

It’s also rumored that the game could bring back much of the voice cast from the animated series. This would be a welcome treat for fans because the voice acting was a key part of what made the show so legendary.

One of the great ironies about Avatar The Last Airbender is that while the series itself was incredible, almost all attempts to replicate that outside of the animated version fell flat. It had an infamous live-action movie, and the video games that were made didn’t resonate. Even Legend of Korra had its woes and most agree that the original series is still better.

The reason that this game might be coming out is that there has been an initiative set up to continue the universe. Avatar Studios was born to create new content between Aang, Korra, and whoever may be the next Avatar. The teams are hard at work right now making the new content, so hopefully, this video game gets confirmed soon. As well as hopefully being the start of many new things for the franchise.

Source: Twitter