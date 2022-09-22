Octopath Traveler 2 Is Almost Complete Already

Publisher Square Enix and developer Acquire revealed the stunningly-designed JRPG Octopath Traveler 2 during last week’s Nintendo Direct. While the announcement came a bit out of the blue, it’s certainly got a lot of people excited for the next in the Octopath Traveler Series. Excitingly, it looks like we may be seeing the title come to fruition sooner rather than later.

The game itself is a gorgeous-looking follow-up to the original Octopath Traveler from 2018. While it may have only recently been announced, the sequel it’s apparently almost nearing completion. According to an interview with Famitsu and spotted in Gamerant, Square Enix has now confirmed that development on Octopath Traveler 2 is going pretty well indeed.

According to the publisher, much of the development work on the title is already done, with the game already being “90% complete.” It seems as though the game is coming along in line with Square Enix’s plans for a February launch. With that said, it isn’t giving anything else away just yet, explaining that “we are currently in the last stretch, so we ask that you wait just a little bit more.”

In addition to the big reveal of the game during last week’s Nintendo Direct, fans were also given a bit more of a look at Octopath Traveler 2 during the recent Tokyo Game Show. This time, viewers were given more of a detailed look at the title’s gameplay, which will follow the stories of eight new travelers as they make their way across the fantasy land of Solista. It’s all come as quite a surprise to some fans of the franchise, many of whom were doubting that a sequel to Octopath Traveler was even in the works at all, let alone ready for release in less than six months from now. You can check out the latest gameplay footage from Tokyo Game Show right here, timestamped at about 25:42.

As can be seen in the latest gameplay, it’s clear that Octopath Traveler 2 will make use of some technological improvements in comparison with the original game. The series’ specific style of using HD-2D graphics will remain the same, albeit with notable improvements from the previous title.

While it’s great news that the game is so close to being ready for a launch, we’ll be keeping an eye on things regardless. This has been quite the year for news of game delays and postponements. However, it’s great to see that Square Enix has been putting considerable time and resources into bringing a sequel to the much-loved original Octopath Traveler to life. We’ll just have to watch this space between now and February to see if any further updates come out on Octopath Traveler 2.

Octopath Traveler 2 is set to release on February 24 next year. It’ll be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

