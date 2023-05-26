The Last Of Us Season 2 Was Intended For 2025 Release

There’s a reason why we have a bit of a “video game renaissance” going on right now. It’s because many developers aren’t just selling the rights to their games to movie and TV studios. Instead, they’re ensuring that the right people are working with their IP to make the best adaptations possible so that those who know the games will want to see the adaptations without fearing another terrible result. That’s why The Last Of Us Season 2 is easily one of the most anticipated things in TV despite Season 1 only ending a few months back. They know it’ll be good and they want to watch it now.

The HBO adaptation not only brought in Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog to help oversee the game, but they had a showrunner in Craig Mazin, who understood the game and how to faithfully adapt it while also adding new levels and complexity to it all. As a result, the show is easily a frontrunner for the Emmys, and that’s why The Last Of Us Season 2 is so anticipated despite some being nervous about how they’ll handle some of the material in the second game.

However, due to real-life events, there’s a problem with Season 2. Mainly, it’s not being made right now. Why? Because there’s a writer’s strike in Hollywood, and the show can’t progress without the writers. HBO’s head of drama, Francesca Orsi, talked with Deadline about the second season and how it was going to shoot for an early 2025 release date initially, but then due to the writer’s strike, that’s putting it at risk:

“While everything at this moment is pencils down, I’m hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise we will have to assess what is the end of the 24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025,” Orsi said. “At this point, those shows that I’m looking to air wouldn’t necessarily be ready if this strike last six to nine months. So yes, that’s a big question for us, but I think we’ll cross that road once we come to it.”

Indeed, it should be noted that the last strike lasted over three months before a deal was made. As a result, numerous movies and TV shows were affected, and many hope it won’t last that long as it’ll further damage the industry the longer it lasts.

But the writers know that they’re getting a raw deal in Hollywood, and The Last of Us proves why writers are so important in any medium.