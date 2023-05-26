Final Fantasy XVI Will Feature New Game+ & A Special Final Fantasy Mode

Final Fantasy XVI is nearing its release. Of course, we know the next mainline installment to the franchise is coming next month, but there’s still plenty of time to share what to expect. Fortunately, Game Informer had a chance to check out the game and speak with creative director Hiroshi Takai and combat director Ryota Suzuki. Their conversations unveiled that there will be a New Game+ mode when the title launches into the marketplace.

If you’re going through Final Fantasy XVI, then just because you reached the credits doesn’t mean your gameplay experience has to end. Instead, there is plenty of endgame content available. For instance, we know a New Game+ mode will be available, which will give you another chance to replay this game campaign but with all the skills and gear you’ve previously unlocked during your initial playthrough. Meanwhile, two additional game modes will unlock.

So if you’re looking for more content than just a New Game+ mode, there’s a Final Fantasy mode that will unlock after finishing the game. This will be a more challenging mode for the campaign. Essentially, Ryoto Suzuki explained to Game Informer that the first time going through the game is a means to understand the storyline and learn about Clive along with the controls. However, afterward, you can embark on a stronger challenge. Enemy placements might be different, and even the types of enemies you’ll face could change.

Another aspect that was mentioned is the fact that enemies could rush you together. In the campaign, you might find that the game may not throw every enemy into battle. That would change with Final Fantasy mode. It’s even stated that there’s an even more challenging mode beyond that which unlocks after the initial campaign storyline ends. This more difficult game mode is called Ultimaniac, and that should be perfect for players that want to really test their skills out.

Currently, if you haven’t already marked down your calendar, Final Fantasy XVI is set to launch on June 22, 2023. Of course, when that game arrives in the marketplace, you’ll find it exclusively for the PlayStation 5 platforms. But this is just a timed exclusive deal, as you’ll eventually see the game launch for the PC platform as well. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Final Fantasy XVI in the video we have embedded above.