Baldur’s Gate 3 Launches Alongside Starfield With Sony Teasing 60 FPS

RPG fans are getting plenty of exciting releases this year, but there’s one title, in particular, that is standing out from the rest. Starfield is on plenty of players’ minds right now. The game is slated to land in the marketplace this September. However, since Microsoft now owns Bethesda, we know that their next big RPG title release will be an exclusive. Now Sony might be throwing a jab at the game with another RPG title that launches on the exact same day. That game is Baldur’s Gate 3.

Now Baldur’s Gate 3 is not exclusive. It will be released first on PlayStation 5, but we know that wasn’t the plan. In a report we handled earlier today, we covered how the development team over at Larian Studios wanted to have a simultaneous release. However, since they were implementing a split-screen gameplay option for players, it’s proven to be a challenge when it comes to porting the title onto Xbox Series X/S consoles. As a result, the game was delayed for the platform, and we’re still waiting on a release date announcement.

That opened the door for bringing this game out on September 6, 2023. This is the date that Starfield will be launching, but since Starfield is exclusive to Xbox, RPG fans will have another game to enjoy on that date. Now thanks to a report from Gamerant, we’re finding out that Sony might have been pointing out the FPS this RPG will offer on the PlayStation 5, which is 60 FPS. It’s not certain if this is specifically a jab for the Starfield game, but we already had plenty of headlines regarding Starfield only running at 30 FPS.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches September 6 on PS5 with 60fps.



Details on character creation, classes, a new Origin character, and more: https://t.co/cuYPQsSHfn pic.twitter.com/m7RaUSK04x — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 29, 2023

A new PlayStation Blog post from Larian Studios product manager, Emily Gera, wrote a bit more information regarding the game. It’s essentially a means to hype up the RPG, as they confirmed the game was delayed from its intended launch date of August 31, 2023, to September 6, 2023. This announcement also stated that this delay allowed the team to bring out a gameplay experience featuring 60 FPS thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5.

Again, this might not be a direct jab at Starfield, but if FPS is important for your gameplay experience, then it’s a bit of adding salt to the wound. At any rate, regardless if you’re playing on an Xbox Series X/S console or the PlayStation 5, you’ll both have an RPG experience to enjoy when September 6, 2023, rolls around.