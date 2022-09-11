Assassin’s Creed Jade Announced For Mobile Devices Only

The Assassin’s Creed franchise has been extremely popular over recent generations and it has spawned many video games as well as a live-action movie adaptation. Yesterday, Ubisoft hosted its Ubisoft Forward showcase to reveal what is next for the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. The reveals included several new games, as well as some more details about Ubisoft’s partnership with Netflix. That collaboration with Netflix involves creating a new live-action Assassin’s Creed series for the streaming platform, and it also includes a brand new mobile game called Assassin’s Creed Jade.

Assassin’s Creed Jade is set in China and takes place around 215 BC. This means that it will take place in between the time periods seen in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Ubisoft has previously used China as a setting for an Assassin’s Creed game with Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, which was a 2.5D side-scrolling adventure. Assassin’s Creed Jade is being created with mobile touch screen controls in mind, and the VP Executive Producer on the franchise, Marc-Alexis Cote, spoke about what makes this new title unique.

“For the first time in our open-world games, you can create your own character. You’ll get the chance to do things like parkour atop the Great Wall of China, sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, and discover the secrets and vastness of ancient China.”

Assassin’s Creed games have always followed named protagonists and told stories with those characters in mind. The fact that Jade will let players create their own character should hopefully provide a fresh approach to how the game plays out, but we will have to wait for the final release to see how that pans out. Ubisoft has not yet provided any information regarding the game’s release date or price.

This is not the first time that Ubisoft has attempted to take the Assassin’s Creed franchise to mobile devices. Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles was released for the Nintendo DS handheld system back in 2008, and it later received ports to both Android and Apple devices. Further mobile entries in the franchise have been released in the time since that game, but Jade looks to be far more ambitious than its predecessors.

Fans of the franchise have been eating good as yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward also revealed various new mainline games that will be released in the future. The first of these is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which is set to launch in Spring 2023. It follows Assassin’s Creed Valhalla character Basim Ibn Ishaq and takes place in Baghdad in the 9th century. Ubisoft also teased that it is finally taking the series to Japan with Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, and it will also be exploring some darker themes with Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe.

