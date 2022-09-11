Assassin’s Creed Netflix Show Gets New Details At Ubisoft Foward

Video game adaptations to TV and movies are nothing new, and it has been happening more and more frequently in the last few years. A few years ago, Ubisoft confirmed that it would be patterning with Netflix in order to create a new live-action Assassin’s Creed series. The publisher has now revealed some more information about the project at yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward showcase.

At the Ubisoft Forward stream, Marc-Alexis Cote, VP Executive Producer on the franchise, stated that the project is “still early in development.” He went on to say that the show will be “an epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation of our video game series.”

The Assassin’s Creed Netflix adaptation is being officially produced by Ubisoft Film and Television, and it was also announced that Jeb Stuart will be the showrunner in charge. That means that the series is likely in good hands, as Stuart has been behind various well-received movies and shows in the past. His list of works includes being a writer on famous movies like Die Hard, and Vikings: Valhalla, which is another show on the Netflix platform.

When the project was originally announced a few years ago, Netflix original series VP Peter Friedlander commented on the potential of the series.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Assassin’s Creed had previously received a live-action film back in 2016. It stared impressive talent like Michael Fassbender in the lead role, as well as a supporting cast that included Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard. Unfortunately, it was a failure from both a critical and commercial perspective. With that in mind, we hope that the new Netflix Assassin’s Creed series can fare better.

In addition to the live-action series, Ubisoft is also developing a new Assassin’s Creed mobile game in partnership with Netflix Games. Assassin’s Creed Jade is set in China, and it will be optimized for mobile touch screen controls according to Cote. He went on to say: “For the first time in our open-world games, you can create your own character. You’ll get the chance to do things like parkour atop the Great Wall of China, sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, and discover the secrets and vastness of ancient China.”

Fans of Assassin’s Creed had a lot to chew on yesterday, as there were also multiple new game reveals to get excited about. Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows Basim Ibn Ishaq in 9th century Baghdad, and it looks to be taking inspiration from earlier games in the series. It will be released in Spring 2023.

Source