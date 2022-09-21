10 Best Xbox One Cyberpunk Games You Should Be Playing

The cyberpunk genre is rife with material that makes for compelling video games. The futuristic, dystopian architecture and transhumanism allows for visually stunning worlds that don’t necessarily need photorealism to look good. It also sets the stage for potentially unique gameplay mechanic and progression systems that make use of technology such as mechanical human augmentations. Check out some of th best Xbox One cyberpunk games available right now.

#10 Cloudpunk

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Cloudpunk is an open world adventure game in which you play the role of Rania, a delivery driver. With a presentation comprised of voxels, Cloudpunk‘s metropolis is visually impressive. This is a good thing because the vast majority of Cloudpunk‘s gameplay loop involves delivery packages to and from various locations for different clients. There is a much larger narrative at play, along with a compellingly realized city. Players can learn a lot of interesting information about the world through tons of completely optional conversations with citizens.

#9 The Ascent

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

The Ascent is a top-down shooter with role-playing elements. There’s dialogue trees and progression systems. The Ascent even slows down on multiple occasions, with treks through what would be the equivalent of a standard RPG town. It isn’t all action all the time. It only doesn’t place higher on the list specifically because of the Xbox One version. In comparison to many cross-gen titles, it feels especially below par compared to the Series X/S versions. Loading times in particular, are among the longest we’ve ever seen in a console game.

#8 State of Mind

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

State of Mind feels like a classic point and click adventure game, only without the pointing and clicking. Instead, directly control your character within each 3D environment. In typical adventure game fashion, there are optional interactive bits and conversations that serve no purpose other than to make the world more believable. The narrative jumps back and forth two characters with different backgrounds and goals, whose plotlines eventually converge. State of Mind tells a good story even if some of the performances are a bit funky.

#7 Observer

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Observer is quite possibly Bloober Team’s best project, the studio better known for Layers of Fear and The Medium. It finds the right balance between passive exploration and player agency. It also has the most realized locations, which feel intricately designed with a purpose. In a neat callback to one of the cyberpunk genre’s defining moments, Rutger Hauer from the original Blade Runner voices Observer‘s protagonist.

#6 Shadowrun Returns

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Shadowrun Returns deserves special commendation for its significance within the industry. The original Shadowrun is a quintessential turning point within the console role-playing genre, more closely resembling CRPGs in terms of design. Shadowrun Returns is a reimagining of the original SNES title, replacing the real-time action with tactical turn-based combat. It’s a more realized take on the classic cyberpunk RPG.

#5 Ghostrunner

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Despite the slick cyberpunk aesthetic and death defying acrobatics, Ghostrunner isn’t as inviting as it wants you to think. This is a deceptively difficult game in which one hit leads to death. However, this difficulty becomes its greatest strength. Each room is a new puzzlebox of sorts, challenging players to traverse the scene while taking enemies out without taking damage. It calls to mind the “one more try” mentality of games like Super Meat Boy and OlliOlli. Making it through any room leaves you feeling incredibly accomplished, with a continually escalating complexity to its moveset and level design.

#4 Ruiner

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

If you’re in the mood for an especially violent cyberpunk adventure, Ruiner might be right up your alley. Despite the cyberpunk genre’s dystopian environments, oppressive atmosphere, and human augmentations, most cyberpunk media tends to be light on the violence. This top-down shooter will have you spilling blood that might potentially make you feel something. It’s also one of the few arcadey top-down shooters that places an emphasis on storytelling, which justifies some of the brutal combat.

#3 Superhot

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC

While it’s not in the same genre as a game like Super Meat Boy, Superhot follows a similar mantra — it’s a brutally difficult game with short levels that continually test players. Because scenarios are so short, it always feels like success is just out of reach. While standing completely still, everything around you moves in super slow motion. The moment any actions are taken, it ramps up to normal speed. Superhot requires a mix of planning and fast reflexes to make it through unscathed.

#2 Katana Zero

Platforms: Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Katana Zero is another one of those retro-inspired platformers that fuses fast-paced action with deliberate difficulty. All enemies die in one hit, but that same delicacy extends to you. This one-hit kill mentality pushes you through stages that are constantly rushing you. On top of contending with such a low health bar, every stage forces you to wipe out enemies room by room within an alotted time limit. This means that you can’t slow down and play it safe. You’re always in harm’s way.

#1 Deus Ex Mankind Divided

Platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

Set two years after Deus Ex Human Revolution and 23 years before the original Deus Ex, Mankind Divided follows Adam Jensen after a failed mission leaves him wounded. After fixing his augmentations, he sets out to find more about the terrorist group from his failed mission. As one of the few immersive sims in existence, Deus Ex Mankind Divided prioritizes player agency. Entry points to locations and mission objectives often feature multiple paths depending on the player’s wit or character progression. Exploring the hub areas and self-contained levels is truly empowering considering how many options you have.

Bonus: Cyberpunk 2077

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a universal punching bag since its botched launch, filled with bugs and horrible performance on last-gen consoles. CD Projekt Red has remained committed to fixing the game, continually patching out major bugs. As far as performance is concerned, it’s about as good as it’s going to get on last-gen machines, which is still not ideal. Anyone that picks it up on PC, Xbox Series X/S, or PS5, however, should have a good time.