These Are What To Expect For Call Of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2

Thanks to some leaks and publicly confirmed information, we have some details we feel confident are coming for Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2.

First off, since Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 1 was already scheduled to end on January 31, 2023, we can safely assume that Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 will be starting on February 1, 2023. Activision also usually schedules updates to go live at 10 AM PT, so that’s the expected launch of the new season.

Now, based on a leak reported by Tom Henderson, there’s a new, small battle royale map that will be coming alongside the new season. This will apparently be the same size map as Resurgence, or possibly be the return of Resurgence itself. As an odd coincidence, we reported on the DLC release of the original Resurgence for the original Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, all the way back in 2010. Today, Resurgence is popular enough for Activision to give it its own competition bracket, with a $ 100,000 pot. That’s the sort of thing we could be seeing come back for February. Hopefully, this time they’ll expand the competition to outside North America.

Datamining of Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 1 files already yielded some of the weapons that can be expected to appear for Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2. The Crossbow and the Vepr-12 Shotgun were found in those files, but still haven’t been released for Season 1.

The Crossbow is already playable in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s story mode. Of course, as a popular staple of first person shooters, it’s expected to arrive in the game’s multiplayer modes as well. The only question is a matter of when.

The Vepr-12 seems to be a new entry for the series. The Call of Duty games have had weapons named Vepr guns before, but there happens to also be a real life Vepr-12, which may or may not be what this gun is based on. While the fictional Call of Duty Vepr was a moderate range submachine gun, the real life Vepr-12 is a semi-automatic shotgun, with designs inspired by the RPK and Kalashnikov rifles.

We had also reported before that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 was rumored to have a ranked mode coming. Whether it arrives alongside Call of Duty Warzone 2 Season 2 has not been confirmed, but it does give us some idea of what Activision has in mind for the game’s future.

