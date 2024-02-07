Fortnite: How to get the McLaren 765LT | Rocket Racing

Fortnite update v28.20 has arrived and Rocket Racing fans have been treated to some fresh content. There are two new Advanced tracks to master, full of twists and turns and hazards blocking your way. Free drift smoke colors are also available to earn to make your vehicle stand out from the crowd. If you really want to hit the Rocket Racing tracks in style, a McLaren 765LT has joined Fortnite for exclusive use in the racing mode.

In the real world, the McLaren 765LT is a lightweight and powerful supercar that is able to reach 62mph in an impressive 2.8 seconds. Notably, this isn’t the first time a luxury car brand has appeared in Fortnite. Back in July 2021, the iconic red Ferrari 296 GTB rolled onto the island, along with various related Time Trials and challenges.

How to get the McLaren 765LT in Fortnite Rocket Racing

To get the car along with an abundance of customization options, you must purchase it for 2,800 V-Bucks from the in-game store. Although Epic Games has taken steps to reduce the price of Rocket Racing cosmetics, that figure certainly isn’t cheap.

The McLaren 765LT bundle contains the following items:

McLaren 765LT Car Body (has 13 paint colors)

McLaren 765LT Wheels (has 13 paint colors)

Stripes Decal

Techy Decal

Lightning Decal

Geofade Decal

Tigerclaw Decal

The vehicle can’t be purchased alone as it is only included within the set. However, if you already own the bundle items in Rocket League, you’ll already have them unlocked in Fortnite due to cross-game ownership. Similarly, purchasing the bundle in Fortnite will also make it available for you to use in Rocket League at no extra cost.