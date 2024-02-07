Has Multiversus Gotten New Character Leaked?

The curiosity that is Multiversus continues to grow with each month that it is “gone.” Let’s recap from the start, shall we? The title came from Player First Games and was following the trend of “crossover fighting games” that companies like Nintendo and Nickelodeon had done well by combining characters from the entirety of the Warner Bros Discovery roster, within reason, of course. The focus would be on 2-v-2 fights, and like other fighting games, it would go through Alpha and Beta stages to ensure that it was good. The twist was that despite being in those stages, the team treated it like a “fully released game” both via the DLC/Season Passes it got and the “full-priced packages” you could buy through it.

That’s when things got even weirder because after two seasons launched and several new characters added, the game just “stopped.” The team said they would “upgrade the game” and shut down almost every element except for training programs, so players couldn’t enjoy it anymore. The promise was to be released in 2024, but there has been no indication as to when it’ll arrive.

That hasn’t stopped fans from talking about the game, for better and for worse, and speculating about what characters might arrive IF the game returns. One gaming leaker made a post on Twitter about this and revealed that one character that is likely to show up in the new version of Multiversus is none other than Daffy Duck:

THEY ADDED ME IN MULTIVERSUS YOOOOO pic.twitter.com/sCEnJolQPF — Trey™ (@Treydemark_) February 7, 2024

His inclusion would be welcome for several reasons. First off, the game only had two characters from Looney Tunes to start off: Bugs Bunny and Taz. Then, Marvin The Martian arrived via one of the Season Passes, bringing their number to three.

While those three characters are special, especially Bugs, many online were stunned when they remembered that Daffy Duck wasn’t on the roster yet. After all, it’s Daffy! He’s one of the most iconic cartoon characters ever, and he would play entirely differently from Bugs, Taz, and Marvin.

First off, he’s a bit of a chaotic character, willing to bounce around the cartoon on a dime just because he can. Plus, he is a very, VERY angry duck, and that could lead to some hilarious attacks, including his specials.

We want to note that because this is a “render” of the game, it could be fake, so you shouldn’t believe this to be 100% true until Player First Games speaks on this. Then again, fans hope they’ll speak about ANYTHING concerning the game soon.