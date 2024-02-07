Persona 3 Reload Gets Unique Restaurant Crossover

Despite what some people think, just because a video game has been released doesn’t mean that promotion for it is over. Yes, most video game companies do the promotion/buildup BEFORE the game launches. Still, they also know that many people aren’t likely able to buy the game at launch, or they’ll still be “unsure” about it, even with positive reviews. To that end, you must do some creative stuff to get their attention and potentially lure them in. That’s what Atlus has done with the recently released Persona 3 Reload, as they’ve done a special collaboration with a Ramen Shop in London!

For those wondering why they would do such a collaboration, the answer is simple: gameplay. In Persona 3 Reload, you have three personal stats you can improve in the real world: Courage, Charm, and Academics. The way you can improve them varies from spot to spot, but all of them can be improved by the food you eat at certain restaurants, including Ramen Shops!

In this case, they’ve teamed up with Yokocho in London, and they’ll have two of their shops decked out with art from the game and featuring food items based on characters like the Leader, Mitsuru Kirijo, and Aigis. You can check out the announcement below alongside a glimpse of what the food bowls will look like.

This is definitely one of the more unique crossover/branding ideas we’ve seen in recent times, and we’d love to know if business at Yokocho increased thanks to the inclusion of the S.E.E.S. group members. If nothing else, you can tell Atlus is going full-tilt to ensure people know about their hyped remake.

The game has already made waves with fans and critics. Before its launch, it got waves of positive reviews, and fans seemed to love everything about the remake, including its visuals, voice acting, improved combat, etc.

There are even rumors that the 2nd and 4th games in the franchise could be getting a remake/remaster treatment, though that’s only a rumor right now. We’re still waiting on true confirmation for the 6th mainline entry in the franchise, and fans REALLY want to hear more about that before another remake comes out.

If you haven’t played the remake yet, the game focuses on a version of Japan where a “Dark Hour” happens every night, and you are part of a special group that can fight off the Shadows that come from this hour via your Personas.

It’s a deep experience full of action, relationships, trauma, and more. So, if you’re intrigued, get it today!