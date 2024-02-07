Dreams Port For PC & PlayStation 5 Have Been Killed

Media Molecule has made quite a few memorable games over the years. They started by bringing out LittleBigPlanet and then tackled a new franchise with Tearaway. However, in 2020, we saw their latest release with Dreams, and we’re still waiting on what’s coming next. But rumors suggested that Dreams was a game that would be ported over to the PC and PlayStation 5. While not officially confirmed to be the case, the rumors now are suggesting these internal plans have been killed off.

Dreams was a different kind of game. If you recall, this was a PlayStation 4 release that acted like a game creation system. Players were given tools and a sandbox to create unique gameplay experiences. From there, players would then be able to download and enjoy each other’s creations, and we saw some incredible works come out from Dreams. Whether that was small remakes of games, new takes on beloved franchises, or completely new releases, quite a few talented individuals were endlessly creating some thrilling experiences.

However, Dreams was announced to have its live service support dropped in September 2023. That would allow Media Molecule to go on and deliver a new project which has yet to be unveiled. Still, thanks to Eurogamer, we’re finding out that some exploration was made on bringing Dreams to the PlayStation 5. At the time, it was noted that this was just Media Molecule testing the latest-generation hardware. Meanwhile, there weren’t any actual plans to bring the game onto the latest console platform for the public.

Then, an industry insider, Lance McDonald, noted that a port to bring Dreams on PC and PlayStation 5 was nearly complete. But today, we’re finding out through a livestream by Lance McDonald, as reported by Eurogamer, that these plans have been scrapped. This internal cancellation was killed alongside a series of layoffs within the studio late last year. Again, it seems that the plan now for the team at Media Molecule is to bring out their next new project, which we have yet to see unveiled. So we’ll have to wait and see what the next project will consist of or if it will be a new iteration of their game creation system.