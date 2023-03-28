Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Still Have No Plans To Implement Subway System

Cyberpunk 2077 players are still looking at features never implemented into the game. While promotional materials and statements suggested what was coming to the game, several components got scrapped. CD Projekt Red just wasn’t able to deliver everything they had planned to introduce into the game for players. Likewise, we know that DLC was cut back to just one expansion which is a real buzz killer for those that wanted more content to be included in Night City. Despite that, some new reports were going around that one feature which would be added to the game was the NCART system.

If you recall, Cyberpunk 2077 has a subway station on the map. Some promotional materials showcase V using this system as CD Projekt Red hyped up the game launch. Essentially, fans found the different station points on the map, and it was believed that this acted as a fast travel system through Night City. However, the subway station is not accessible, and it left fans waiting on an update to bring this station into the game. Some fans even took it upon themselves and made an accessible metro station system through a PC mod.

A word of clarification on this topic as many people have been tagging me since yesterday. Nothing has changed regarding the metro system in Cyberpunk 2077 – we do not plan on adding it in the future. pic.twitter.com/z7UEtyDVzH — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) March 28, 2023

But those looking for an official update that added the component into the game are going to be let down. While it was noted that this wasn’t coming into the game, new rumors started to appear online again. Today, we’re finding that the global community director for CD Projekt Red, Marcin Momot, took to Twitter and alerted their followers that this metro system is not being added to the game. Likewise, there are no plans to bring this feature into the game in the future.

That might be a bit of a disappointment, but at least we have clarification on the matter. Currently, the focus seems to be on the upcoming expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, Phantom Liberty. We know that this expansion is set to release sometime this year, but a specific date has yet to be unveiled. Furthermore, we’re sure that the developers are taking extra precautions to ensure this game DLC has a smooth launch. With the incredibly rough and troublesome release, Cyberpunk 2077 initially had, it’s likely that CD Projekt Red doesn’t want to ensure that this game expansion is free from as many bugs and technical performance issues as possible.