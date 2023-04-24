You need to move fast and smart in order to get S rankings on all the missions in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

At the end of every mission in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp you are given a ranking — you are gunning for the S rank. S is the highest rank you can achieve in an Advance Wars mission.

In order to S rank a mission you are going to need to score highly. There is a total of 300 points to be earned in each mission across three categories. You don’t need to get 100 in each to get an S rank, but it’s safe to say you can’t fall that far below the 90s without dipping into A rank.The requirements aren’t laid out for you, so we are here to help you determine the factors that contribute to getting an S rank in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

How to Get an S Rank Rating

Upon completing a mission in the first Advance Wars, you get rated in three categories — Speed, Technique, and Power. Here’s what each of them means.

Speed is how many turns (Days) it takes you to complete a mission. Every mission has an unstated range you must fall in in order to get 100 points. Otherwise, you will begin to lose points in that category.

Technique is graded by the number of units you’ve lost. In general, you are allowed to use some units — often times its encouraged for optimal strategies — but you’ll want to keep at least 80% of your units alive. This means you can lose 20% of your forces before your rank is impacted.

Power rating is determined by based on the number of units you destroy during in your best turn. To get all 100 Power points, you have to take out at least 10% of the enemy’s units in a single turn. If the enemy has 20 units, you only need to have one good turn where you destroy two of their units in order to get a perfect Power score. Just keep in mind that the math gets complicated when the enemy has the ability to build new units.