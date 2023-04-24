Former SIE Worldwide Studios President Welcomes AI Technology For Game Development

Shuhei Yoshida is a prominent individual for Sony Interactive Entertainment. His involvement, Shuhei Yoshida was one of the key members to help bring PlayStation out from Sony and has been with the PlayStation brand since 1993. Over the years, Shuhei has participated in different roles at PlayStation, such as being the president of SIE Worldwide Studios for Sony Interactive Entertainment from 2008 to 2019. Recently, the individual received the BAFTA Fellowship award for his work within the gaming industry.

Commenting on the award, The Guardian spoke with Shuhei Yoshida on one area that has had plenty of debate recently within the video game industry. There have been quite a few advances made to AI, and with it, we’re seeing more studios and content creators use AI to further aid in their projects. But the question of whether AI should have a role in different industries is a hot topic. On the one hand, AI can allow for content creation quickly, while this could come at the cost of actual staff roles.

According to Shuhei Yoshida, AI is nothing more than a tool. These advancements in AI can allow developers to help create new content, but it’s nothing more than a tool that developers will need to learn from. For Shuhei Yoshida, game development’s heart and soul is the creativity. That’s where the importance lies for game development, as it’s up to the developer to envision what they want to create and the direction the game project needs to go before it’s ready for the public to receive.

It is a tool. Someone has to use the tool. AI can produce very strange things, as you must have seen. You really have to be able to use the tool well. AI will change the nature of learning for game developers, but in the end development will be more efficient, and more beautiful things will be made by people. People might not even need to learn programming any more, if they have learned how to use these tools of the future. The creativity is more important, the direction, how you envision what you want. Shuhei Yoshida – The Guardian

While AI will likely continue to be a highly debated technology and where it fits in different industries, it could open the doors for newcomers. With AI, perhaps smaller studios and independent developers will be able to harness the tool and create projects that would have previously been inaccessible. Do you agree with Shuhei Yoshida’s views on AI being a useful tool? At the very least, it should be interesting to see just what areas in video games are found to be created purely from these AI tools as we progress through this console generation.