Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp — How to Unlock Advance Campaign

If you breezed through the first Advanced Wars campaign in Re-Boot Camp, this secret hard mode is made for you.

Pretty much every feature fans loved about the original two Advance Wars games is back in the Nintendo Switch remake bundle. This includes the beloved Advance Campaign, an unlockable harder difficulty for tacticians who really want to test their mettle.

Here is everything you need to know about how to unlock Advance Campaign in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

How to Play the Advance Campaign

In order to unlock the Advance Campaign for the original Advance Wars, all you have to do is finish the game for the first time. Once you’ve beat all 24 missions in a classic playthrough, you will be able to go to Hachi’s Shop and purchase the Advance Campaign for 1 credit.

The option for Advance Campaign will now appear the next time you want to start a new campaign.