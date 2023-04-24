There’s a chance that Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is many Switch owner’s first introduction to the tactical series. Therefore, you might be unaware of many strategy tips that are fundamental to understanding Advance Wars.

These 5 tips are a bit more advanced (pardon the pun) than the basics. If you’ve already turned off animations, make use of the zoom out and fast-forward features, then you are in the right place. These next-level steps will help you going forward in Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising.

Make Ample Use of the Turn Restart

One of the new features added to Re-Boot Camp is the ability to restart a turn at any point before hitting “end turn.” Don’t be afraid to use it. This wasn’t an option in the original games, so if you made a mistake you had to start the entire map over.

Restarting your turn means you can correct any bad moves you made during a turn. More importantly, in fog of war missions, it allows you to tactically scout the area and locate enemy traps and unit placement. This feature is in the remake for a reason and you should use it liberally.

Create Bottlenecks

One of the most tried and true Advance Wars strategies is the bottleneck. Blocking off bridges and gaps between mountains with a Medium Tank allows you to place a protected long-distance unit behind it and chip away at your enemy. Use a unit to literally tank damage and then your Artillery and Missiles can clean up at the bottleneck you’ve created.

Surrender and Listen to Nell’s Tips

Sometimes, if you feel like a map isn’t going your way, you are going to want to Yield and start over. Whenever you do this, Nell will appear and give you tips that will point you in the direction of a winning strategy. Most missions in Advance Wars Re-Boot Camp are trying to teach you something about the game and Nell will reiterate these lessons in her post-surrender dialogue.

Check Enemy Attack Range

This one is pretty simple, but not knowing about it can be a life-ruiner. Whenever you are hovering over a unit you can press “B” to see its attack range. If you don’t pay attention to your opponent’s attack range you will get wrecked. Plain and simple.

Don’t Underestimate the Importance of Terrain

Lastly, it’s easy to get caught up in all the action and forget about terrain advantages for ground units. Smart placement of units in terrain will give you a defensive advantage and at best you can even hide your best units from incoming enemies.