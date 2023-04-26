Final Fantasy VII Remake Doing Special “Shinra Promotion” For Golden Week In Japan

Stick with us on this one, ok? We know it’s a bit niche and a bit nuts, but it’s too funny not to talk about. All sorts of collaborations happen within the video game space and the real world. Often, a company will use a video game to promote something in the real world or do its best to get certain people interested in a game by using it in the real world in various ways. In the case of Final Fantasy VII Remake, its impact has been legendary since it launched a few years back. But in Japan, they’re taking that love to a new level.

If you recall, the Final Fantasy VII Remake was merely the first part of the original legendary RPG. Specifically, it focused on the “Midgar Saga,” where Cloud Strife and his allies fought against the corrupt Shinra Organization to try and stop them from polluting the planet. Yes, Sephiroth was there too, but we’re not focusing on him this time.

Anyway, Shinra was evil, and fans can only imagine all of the heinous acts they did, including how they treated some of their “lesser” employees.

We bring this up because, in Japan, they’re about to do a special holiday week known as “Golden Week.” They celebrate numerous holidays within that week so that all kinds of citizens feel special.

To that end, they’re doing a special contest in reference to the RPG by having fans within Japan fill out a “Shinra Company Paid Leave Application Form.” Yes, this is real, and you can see it below:

How the contest works is that you fill out the form with the correct information, then post it on Twitter with the proper hashtag. If you win, the handle for the game will reach out to you so you can collect your prize.

The joke here is that even Shinra, as evil as they are, would understand and approve of paid time off during a time like Golden Week in Japan. Would they actually do that? Probably not. But it’s fun to think about.

You must live in Japan to apply, but that doesn’t mean we can’t point it out and say how fun this is. If other countries had “Golden Weeks” like Japan does, perhaps the contest would’ve expanded.

In the meantime, we’ll await more news on the second part of the saga, which will hopefully arrive late this year or early 2024!