Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Accessibility Options Revealed

Star Wars Jedi Survivor is set to release this Friday, April 28th, 2023, and ahead of its full release Respawn has dropped all the new accessibility options set to “ensure that as many players as possible could embrace the fantasy of being a Jedi Knight in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.” In a blog post, Senior Director of Development on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jonas Lundqvist said:

With Jedi: Survivor, we’ve been able to build on what we learned from Fallen Order. We were fortunate to receive great feedback from the community when we released the original game back in 2019, enabling us to keep improving the game after launch. That experience, and those learnings, have been hugely important in getting us to where we are today as they’ve influenced our process as well as specific features on Jedi: Survivor, and so we’d like to thank our community for that as together we are opening the game up for more players to enjoy. Jonas Lundqvist – Senior Director of Development on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The blog post outlines a number of returning accessibility features as well as some new ones including control customization, subtitles & closed captions, visual settings, and varying difficulty options. The difficulty options range from Story Mode all the way to Jedi Grand Master.

Story Mode For those who wish to enjoy Cal and crew’s adventure with little resistance from foes. Parry times are generous and damage dealt by enemies minimal.

Jedi Padawan More of a challenge than Story Mode but gentler than Jedi Knight. Parry times are still somewhat generous though enemies deal a fair amount more damage than they do in Story Mode

Jedi Knight A challenging adventure. Players will need to hone their reflexes to overcome enemies.

Jedi Master Offers even more of a challenge than Jedi Knight, with enemy aggressiveness dialed up to keep you on your toes.

Jedi Grand Master The most difficult option. Parry windows are small and enemies are merciless. This difficulty setting will test your mettle.



Alongside these difficulty options Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is also set to add:

Camera options for auto-targeting

Button mash options

Hold/Pull Toggles

Navigation Assist (including audio ping)

Finally, a new addition is making its way to the series. Slow Mode is “one of the options that we’re [Respawn] most excited for our players to discover.” Lundqvist continued, “The Slow Mode has been a particularly exciting feature to work on because of its versatility. It primarily started out as a feature that we thought would be helpful in combat but quickly realized that it could be beneficial for anything that had a timing component. It opens up some of our platforming to be more accessible, allows for different reaction times, and helps make the game generally more accessible to a larger audience.”