Funko Fusion Has Just Been Revealed, Showing Off A New Action-Adventure Game

Funko Pops have been incredibly popular. Collectors have gathered their favorite characters from various IPs to showcase. Finally, however, it’s been teased that a Funko game is coming. Today we’re finally getting our first look into the game, which is called Funko Fusion. This is a new action-adventure game from a new studio called 10:10 Games. You can check out that official announcement trailer in the video we have embedded above.

Not too many details have been released about the game so far. However, we know that this action-adventure game will feature a variety of iconic franchises. Characters from franchises like The Thing, The Umbrella Academy, The Mummy, Jurassic World, Back to the Future, and more are showcased in the first trailer alone. Meanwhile, it looks like there are certain sections of iconic scenes from these franchises featured. This could perhaps be a look at what players might expect. We could be going through a few different iconic moments from these franchises in the video game.

Fortunately, you won’t have to play alone as a press release for the game notes that there would be online multiplayer. Apparently, up to four players will be able to team up and battle enemies, explore environments, and solve puzzles. As mentioned, this is a new game development studio, so Funko Fusion will be the 10:10 Games’ debut title. However, the studio was founded by former members of TT Games.

Funko Fusion features dozens of playable characters in Funko Pop! form from popular NBCUniversal stories, in addition to other properties, each with their own unique personalities and abilities. Online multiplayer adds even more chaos to the mix, allowing up to four players to team up and battle enemies, explore vast environments, and solve intriguing puzzles. 10:10 Games Press Release

There will be plenty of time for the developers to further highlight the game and showcase what players can expect, and answer some questions fans might have. Currently, the anticipated release for Funko Fusion is in early 2024. Additionally, we don’t know just what platforms Funko Fusion might be landing on right now.

According to the video game trailer YouTube description, it’s noted that this game is coming to PC and consoles. But there’s no indication quite yet on what specific consoles this title might be available for. So again, while we wait for more details to make their way out to the public, you can check out the official announcement trailer in the video we have embedded above.