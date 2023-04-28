Modder Implements AI Technology To Skyrim NPCs Which Could Soon Be The Norm For Video Games

AI has proven to be a very hot topic in a wide range of industries right now. The future of AI is looking bright, and it might make video games a bit more varied when it comes to NPCs. While consumers might be thrilled over these new tools being implemented, it has received some concern that it could cost jobs. Now one individual has started to implement AI into the citizens of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Check out what could soon become the norm for future video game projects.

The modder that goes by Art_from_the_Machine on Reddit showcased their new mod for fans to check out. It’s a series of tools being worked on that takes advantage of ChatGPT along with xVASynth, and Whisper. These tools allow NPCs to have more unique prompts that are based on each of their backgrounds. From there, they can have different conversations based on the time of day, in-game events, locations, or even comments from their past conversations.

We also have a video showcasing the mods in action. The vocals might be a bit robotic at points, but it’s still quite impressive. The video showcasing the mod work so far focuses on lip sync and in-game awareness. That should at least give you a taste of what’s potentially to come. Furthermore, we might soon see other development studios take advantage of these tools to help provide a more immersive experience in their video game projects.

In fact, some tools are highlighted by developers now that use AI. One of which was Ubisoft’s Ghostwriter AI Tool. This tool was implemented to allow developers to create different unique lines of dialogue for NPCs that might go along with the scenery, event, or whatever is noteworthy within a particular moment of a video game. So far, it looks like these tools look to offer some further aid for developers in their jobs. But, ultimately, it should boil down to a far more immersive experience for players.

Of course, you can follow the modder’s YouTube channel, which is also called Art From The Machine, to get updates on this ChatGPT mod being used within the game. It’s not surprising to see The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim to be one of the games being highlighted with this mod. With a massive map full of different terrains, characters, and species, there’s bound to be plenty of interesting conversations players could listen in on.