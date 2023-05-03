Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Getting Free Prequel Comic

If you’ve been waiting for more information on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, then you’ve been in a rut for some time. After all, Insomniac Games announced the title what seems like an eternity ago, and yet we haven’t gotten anything outside of a teaser trailer for the title, and no clue as to when it’ll release on PS5. That’s not to say that it’s been canceled or heavily delayed. It’s just that the team at Insomniac has been incredibly mum about everything, and it’s driving fans up the wall. Finally, however, there is some good news: something attached to the game is coming out soon.

We’re talking about a special prequel comic that’ll arrive on Free Comic Book Day this Saturday, and the team at Insomniac promised that it would tie into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. On the PlayStation Blog, Jon Paquette of Insomniac talked about what the comic would be like, and it seems like it’ll be quite the adventure:

“When we initially sat down with the team at Marvel, we explored a few different ideas about what kinds of stories we could tell in a prequel comic. But we kept coming back to the same core premise—What if Peter, Miles, and MJ had to team up against a new Super Villain whose powers they didn’t understand? Additionally, we wanted to make sure that we could get a peek into what this heroic trio has been doing since the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. What is Pete up to now that there are two Spider-Men in the city? How is Miles doing in school? And how is MJ’s journalism career going?”

That sounds like a fun time, and it’s good to see that all three main characters will get time in the spotlight. The narrative designer further noted that the theme of the comic would be “Is magic real?” a question that ties into the villain of the comic, The Hood. For those who don’t know that character, he’s a gangster who gets a piece of clothing tied to a legendary demon character in the Marvel Universe, and he uses that power to gain prestige in the underworld.

Seeing these three tangle with The Hood will be something to behold.

The other announcement on the blog was that the original Insomniac game with Spider-man will get a standalone PS5 release. So if you still haven’t played the first title with Peter Parker, you can do it before the sequel arrives sometime this year.