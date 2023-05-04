The Texas Chain Saw Massacre First Playtest Details Announced

There’s been a bit of a surge lately in horror movies being turned into multiplayer video games. One of the games to come out into the marketplace that follows this trend is The Texas Chain-Saw Massacre. If you have been a fan of the franchise or are just interested in a new multiplayer horror game, then you will want to take note that the first playtest for The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is in the works. Players interested in trying the game out can attempt to get a seat to the action through the Steam marketplace.

It’s been announced through the official website for the game that the developers are holding a technical test. This will be taking place on May 25, 2023, and will go on through the weekend. Those on PC will be able to participate if they are selected. All you need to do is wishlist The Texas Chain Saw Massacre on Steam. That will alert you when the Tech Test page goes live. However, it’s noted that seats will be limited, so you might have to keep an eye out for when this test page does go up in order to claim a spot.

Since this is on the PC platform, you’ll want to make a note of the PC specifications required to run the game. The developers left a rundown of what they require from PC players, but it’s worth noting that this is not the finalized system requirements. Before the game launches, there will be further optimization to cast a wider net of available machines to run this game. So, for now, those that are interested in the playtest will need to ensure they can run the game.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Technical Test System Requirements

1080p 30FPS

i5 CPU / 8GB RAM / 30GB HDD / RTX 2070

1080p 60FPS

i7 CPU / 16GB RAM / 30GB SSD / RTX 3070

4k 30FPS

i7 CPU / 16GB RAM / 30GB SSD / RTX 3090

4k 60FPS

i9 CPU / 16GB RAM / 30GB SSD / RTX 4090

If you don’t have a system capable of running the game, then you still have the opportunity to watch other creators online. It’s said that there will be no NDA for this test, so all the content featured is capable of being streamed or recorded for upload. With that said, what you can expect to see launch in this test includes the Family House, victims Leland, Connie Sonny, Ana, and Family members The Cook, The Hitchhiker, along with the iconic Leatherface.

The game’s full launch is set for August 18, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find it available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms. For now, you can check out a game trailer in the video we have embedded above.