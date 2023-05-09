Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Narrative Director Is Excited For The Game

There are many games in 2023 that fans can’t wait to get their hands on for one reason or another. One of which is Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The sequel to the beloved game from 2018 has been a long time coming and for good reason. The team dropped a spinoff game about Miles Morales first and has been working hard to build upon the stories of both games so that fans could get an even grander experience. However, despite plenty of hype being out there for the title, we know precious little, and the team at Insomniac Games hasn’t been helping much.

There have been plenty of teases about the game, thanks to the various people involved with it, but nothing concrete. Sadly, we have yet another tease for you. Insomniac was doing a stream with Jon Paquette, their Narrative Director, and he had this to say about the game:

“Boy am I excited about Spider-Man 2. There’s obviously not much I can say, but boy, are we really workin’ hard to try and make sure that this is the best game we’ve ever made and we can’t wait to share it with y’all.”

Many will be happy about that for multiple reasons. First, Insomniac may be able to “share it with y’all” sooner rather than later. Second, it’s clear that they want this to be the peak of all the titles they’ve made in the past. Many could argue that their first game with Spider-Man was their peak, given the reception it got, the Game of the Year nominations it received, etc. But if they’re looking at that game and saying, “We can do better,” fans have much to look forward to.

The only question now is when will they show off the game? There have been rumors of a PlayStation Showcase coming soon, which would be a good place to drop a trailer.

Sony has been telling its investors that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive this year, so they don’t have forever to hold back further information about the title since we’re already in May. They’ve even been working the game’s characters into commercials about the PS5, which you should not do if you don’t know the game is coming out soon.

While it’s hard to wait for this game to arrive, if Insomniac is as eager to show it as you are to see it, they must have something seriously good in the works. In other words: let them cook.