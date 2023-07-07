NBA 2K24 Latest Trailer Confirms Crossplay Feature

NBA 2K24 is coming this September, and previously, you might have found that the only means to play with friends is through using the same console platforms. Well, that’s changing, but only slightly. A new trailer dropped for NBA 2K24 confirming that crossplay is finally coming to the video game franchise. But you will find that this is only for two specific console platforms rather than being opened up to the whole lineup of platform releases for the game. Still, it’s a move in the right direction for some players, and that could mean, in the future, we’ll see more crossplay options from 2K.

The trailer released, which you can view below, is all about hyping up crossplay. However, as mentioned, there is a slight caveat here. You’ll find that crossplay is only a feature being offered for both the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5 platforms. So if you’re planning to purchase the game on either of those platforms with your friends, then you have no problem going through some of the different game modes. Play some casual pick-up games or partake in some online tournaments; it looks like the whole gameplay experience is opened up for players across platform lines.

For those that might be unfamiliar with crossplay, we can help. Essentially, crossplay allows players to connect together regardless if they are playing on two different game platforms. This feature has proven to be popular with fans, and it’s a feature that developers attempt to bring on the platform to allow players to enjoy a video game experience together rather than splitting them up due to the platforms they are playing on. But as mentioned, this crossplay feature for the upcoming NBA 2K24 is only available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Everything else will find the game locked to their specific platforms.

We don’t have too much longer before we can enjoy NBA 2K24. The video game is set to launch on September 8, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, for those interested, we know that the cover for this new upcoming game will be featuring the late NBA hall of famer Kobe Bryant. There will also be a few different editions of the game, which include the NBA 2K24 WNBA Edition, which highlights the Women’s National Basketball Association.