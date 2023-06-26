Diablo 4 Developer Confirms Rare Item Drops Are Real

Diablo fans have been waiting for years for this latest mainline installment. Fortunately, the wait has ended, and for a little while now, players have been going through the game. If you have been grinding away, you might have been seeking rare item drops that can happen within the game. However, some fans might have questioned the legitimacy of these items. Fortunately, one developer hopped on Twitter to confirm that the rare items in Diablo 4 are real, but they are extremely hard to come across.

For fans of the Diablo 4 installment, the hunt might have turned to specific item drops. We’ve waited for Diablo 4, and fortunately, that wait has come to an end. With seasonal content still a bit away from release, there might be some interest in just getting the rarest gear out there. Unfortunately, farming for certain rare gear pieces like The Grandfather, a unique two-handed sword, might prove to be frustrating. That’s why some players are suggesting that these items are even possible to come across. But Adam Jackson, the lead class designer for Diablo 4, clarified a bit more information about the rarest items.

Taking to Twitter, Adam noted that these items could drop from level 85+ enemies and be anywhere you get a regular Unique. Likewise, these always drop at 820 ipower, featuring six rare items within the game. Unfortunately, outside of noting to be really rare, there’s nothing more to signify just the odds of obtaining these items within the game.

Hello! I wanted to clear up some details on the rarest Unique items in Diablo 4.



1. They can drop from level 85+ enemies

2. You get them anywhere you can get a regular Unique, and they always drop at 820 ipower

3. We currently have 6 of them in the game

4. They're realllly rare! pic.twitter.com/pVVj5DTEaU — Adam Jackson (@AZJackson85) June 24, 2023

Of course, if you were trying to hunt these items down this past weekend, you were left out of luck. Diablo 4 was subjected to a series of DDoS attacks, leaving the game unplayable for a good portion of the weekend. It also left some fans to become once again vocal about Blizzard adding an offline game mode for Diablo 4. We’re unsure if the DDoS attacks were just a taste of what’s coming. Of course, we’re hopeful that this weekend doesn’t share a similar story with players being unable to log into the game because of DDoS attacks or other similar server issues.

Meanwhile, if you have yet to play through Diablo 4, the game is available to pick up and play. The latest Diablo installment was released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view down below.