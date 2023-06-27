Resident Evil Voice Actor Wants A Code Veronica Remake

Resident Evil has a long history, and fans continue seeking more content from this IP. It’s spanned across video games, animated television series to even films. Of course, over those years, several individuals took on the role of our favorite characters. For instance, the character Claire Redfield lately has been voiced by Stephanie Panisello. Stephanie has recently been interviewed by Push Square, where the topic of the Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake came up.

If you’re unfamiliar with Stephanie’s previous works, Stephanie took on the role of Claire with the remake of Resident Evil 2 and continues to voice this character across the different animated films such as Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the upcoming Resident Evil: Death Island. However, if it were up to her, she would be voicing this character in another remake. Capcom has been on a roll lately, providing different remakes for their past Resident Evil installments.

The latest installment to receive a remake was Resident Evil 4, but that hasn’t stopped fans from requesting to go further back and remake Code Veronica. Speaking with Push Square, Stephanie was asked about a remake of this game hitting the marketplace, which Stephanie admits is something that is constantly asked of her and wishes she had the power to make it happen.

The age-old question. I get asked this quite regularly. Sadly, it’s not up to me. I do agree it’s a game that could use the extra love. I would be honored if Capcom chose to remake it and cast me once again. However, it’s ultimately Capcom’s decision and I respect where the remakes have taken the franchise, so fingers crossed we get this one. Stephanie Panisello – Push Square

It looks like Stephanie would love to see this remake happen and step up and portray this character again. If you are not well versed in what this installment is about, the game was released back in 2000 initially for the Dreamcast. Set just months after Resident Evil 2, the game is centered around Claire, who is striving to survive a new viral outbreak, but this time on a remote island located in Antarctica.

Fortunately, it doesn’t look like Capcom is ruling out remakes in the future. After all, they recently asked fans if they want more remakes going forward. But at the current moment, we’re still left waiting on just what the future holds for this franchise. Although, there were new clues that might suggest a DLC expansion is finally coming to Resident Evil 4, which will add a campaign following Ada Wong. But their next main project for the series will remain a mystery for now.