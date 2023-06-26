Resident Evil 4 Might Have New Clues Pointing Toward DLC

There was plenty of hype leading into this month’s line of showcases. While we didn’t have E3 to sit in it, there were still many different streams, including Summer Game Fest. For instance, one of the showcases some fans might have been keen on viewing was Capcom’s. It was a smaller showcase event, but plenty of fans were likely hoping this would have been the event to highlight the DLC for Resident Evil 4 finally. More specifically, DLC to account for the missing Separate Ways expansion campaign.

This DLC has yet to be confirmed by Capcom, so we don’t know if it’s coming. However, it would be surprising to see if Capcom just scrapped this campaign entirely. The storyline was set during the events of Resident Evil 4, but it wasn’t another story centered around following Leon Kennedy during his escapade of saving the president’s daughter. Instead, this is a storyline set around Ada Wong. This campaign was featured in the original release of Resident Evil 4, so fans expected this to be an option within the game when it was first released into the marketplace.

Unfortunately, this expansion was missing and is yet to be revealed in the works. But a new clue has emerged online that has some fans wondering if this could mean a Separate Ways expansion announcement is coming soon. Today it looks like seven new achievements have been added to Resident Evil 4 on Steam. Of course, these updates, as pointed out by Wario64 on Twitter, don’t reveal what they are quite yet. Because they are hidden, some fans assume that this might be related to the storyline centered around Ada Wong.

7 new achievements added to Resident Evil 4 on Steam https://t.co/CuSBXgsH5g pic.twitter.com/JTILyq4tsI — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 26, 2023

However, there’s still no word from Capcom on what the future of Resident Evil 4 looks like for Steam. We know that a VR version of the game is coming to the PlayStation 5. But beyond that, it’s still a mystery, just like what might be coming to the franchise after. There is plenty of chatter online wondering if Capcom will be making a Resident Evil 5 remake or if they will push on and deliver the next mainline installment after the events of Resident Evil Village.

In the meantime, if you haven’t played Resident Evil 4, the remake is now available to pick up and play. Currently, Resident Evil 4 remake is available right now for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. We also have our Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.