Super Mario Bros. Wonder File Size Revealed

We waited weeks into June to see if Nintendo would hold a Direct. The Nintendo company has mainly stayed consistent in delivering a Direct during June. This typically corresponded with the E3 event, as Nintendo was the first to bow out of the expo to hold its unique presentation online. However, when June came, and all of the various presentations went through, it was still a waiting game to see if Nintendo would hold some kind of presentation. Fortunately, we were officially confirmed that Nintendo would have a Direct to highlight what’s to come still for the Nintendo Switch. One of the surprises revealed was Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

It wasn’t too much of a surprise, to be honest. Plenty of rumors surfacing online over the past year suggesting a 2D classic Super Mario Bros. game was in the works. Now is an excellent opportunity to capitalize on this franchise because of how successful The Super Mario Bros. Movie ended up being. But today, we know just how much storage space you’ll need to ensure your SD card has to download and install this game. Fortunately, it won’t take too much of your storage space. But if you were wondering just what this game will come in at, we have you covered. That’s thanks to the official eShop.

Today, we’re finding that the Super Mario Bros. Wonder will come in at just 4.5 GB, so that shouldn’t be too hard to ensure your SD card has space. We also know that this game will allow players to go through this game with up to four players on one system. This makes it a great opportunity for a party game when friends and family. Of course, we will have to wait a bit longer before it’s available in the marketplace, as it’s not slated to release until October of this year.

If you didn’t catch the Nintendo Direct, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D Super Mario Bros. game. Players will go through a series of platformer levels playing Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, or Daisy. Meanwhile, this game installment will have a bit more spontaneous action to deal with. Different triggers in the game will cause the world to wreak havoc, such as pipes coming to life. Even a new power-up allows Mario to turn into a powerful elephant. We’ll have to wait and see what this power-up will provide in the game.

Players interested in the game can check out the trailer in the embedded video below. Meanwhile, this game will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023.