Perfect Dark Reportedly Years Away From Release

When it comes to Microsoft, their last new studio structure was The Initiative. We know that the studio is working on a reboot of the Perfect Dark franchise, and that’s been something going on for years. We haven’t seen anything new pop up from this studio, and it could be several years away at this point. Thanks to a new report from IGN, we’re getting a slightly messy picture of what’s going on at the studio, which missed this year’s Xbox Games Showcase.

If you were hopeful that Perfect Dark would get some kind of a highlight during this year’s Xbox Games Showcase, then you were let down. The folks over at The Initiative weren’t featured, and there hasn’t been much insight into the game’s current progress. Fortunately, speaking with different sources close to the project or who had since left the studios responsible for the game, IGN offered a look into the game. It’s a great breakdown and worth checking out as the report goes through the project’s history and the studios attached to the game. However, it boils down to the studio is still far from getting it ready for release.

Ultimately, it looks like the studio struggled to form some structure. There was plenty of trial and error mixed with employees constantly trying something new. It ultimately led to a game of telephone, as one source described it. Then there were obstacles from the pandemic to even switching to Unreal Engine 5. At the project’s current state, it looks like Perfect Dark is still several years away from being ready to release. Sources claim that we might see this game anywhere from two to three years as long as nothing further pushes the game project back.

We can still expect a spy thriller FPS experience if the report is believed. We know that The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics are working on this project. But it will certainly be interesting to see how well the game appeals to players when it launches. Big AAA video game projects cost quite a bit to make, and with this being the debut title so it might be crucial for The Initiative to pull off something remarkable as its debut title.

At the very least, we’ll have to see just how well the studio can thrive as Microsoft continues to be on a buying spree. After their ZeniMax Media deal, the focus shifted to Activision Blizzard. That said, Microsoft has yet to get the green light to proceed with this purchase as they continue working with regulators.