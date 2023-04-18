Original Resident Evil 4 Creator Gives Remake The Stamp Of Approval

Resident Evil fans have had it pretty well lately. Over the past several years, we have had solid new mainline installments and remakes. However, we do know that Resident Evil 3’s remake was not as well-beloved. But still, the franchise has continued to thrive and recovered greatly after its rocky launch with Resident Evil 6. Now years after its initial release, Resident Evil 4 fans have a remake to enjoy. This is an installment that developers had to take great care of because it has such a loyal fan base behind it. The fourth mainline installment to the Resident Evil franchise was considered a massive hit with fans and critics alike.

Of course, the man behind the original Resident Evil 4 game is no longer at Capcom. If you’re familiar with the individual behind the game, Shinji Mikami, then you know he has left Capcom. Helping craft a new studio with Tango Gameworks, the individual has continued on to create more creepy horror games with the likes of The Evil Within series. Still, being such a crucial part to the development of Resident Evil 4, it’s not a surprise that fans were wondering just what Shinji thought of the remake.

Taking to Twitter recently, the famed developer unveiled that he had finally finished Resident Evil 4’s remake. Fortunately, for the entire team that spent working on the remake, Shinji said that he really enjoyed the remake. It looks like the developer was fond of the work and kept rather faithful to the original content released in 2005. Of course, the future for both Resident Evil and Shinji Mikami is uncertain at this point.

RE4 cleared successfully.

I enjoyed it very much. pic.twitter.com/opcCclj2wX — 三上 真司 (@shinji_mikami) April 18, 2023

We know that Shinji Mikami has left Tango Gameworks and has yet to unveil just what the future holds for him. Perhaps we’ll see the developer move into another studio and create more incredible video games for fans worldwide to enjoy. Meanwhile, Resident Evil fans are left waiting on what might be next for their favorite franchise. It’s speculated that the Separate Ways DLC will come next for Resident Evil 4. However, afterward, the game franchise could head towards another remake in the form of Resident Evil 5 or even a brand new mainline installment that picks up after the events of Resident Evil Village. For now, all we can do is wait and see.

But if you haven’t already given Resident Evil 4 a chance, the remake is available now. Players can pick the game up on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. You can even view our Before You Buy game coverage on the title in the video we have embedded below.