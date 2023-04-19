Cult of the Lamb Content Update Coming Next Week!

Cult of the Lamb was a title by Devolver Digital that really captured people’s imaginations when it came out last year. One of the reasons for it was Devolver Digital’s knack for making violent video games out of seemingly random scenarios. For example, being a lamb saved by slaughter from a dark god and becoming their emissary by which they’ll wipe out all other gods! You know, that kind of thing. The gameplay was deep, and people had fun raising their own cult, as ironic as that sounds. But now, if you’re hoping for more from the title, you will only have to wait a few more days.

That’s because, on April 24th, Cult of the Lamb Relics of the Old Faith will release. This content update/expansion will add plenty of new things for you to do, use, and abuse. As noted by Nintendo Everything, the team dropped plenty of information about the upcoming update, including the story that will be tacked onto the main campaign:

“The glorious update will feature a brand-new post-game storyline in which a mysterious being asks you to conquer revamped crusades, enemies and bosses with the help of Relics; usable items that bestow unique effects upon the Lamb, enhancing combat in a multitude of different ways. Conduct Sermons to unlock new Relics and keep track of them in the Relic Book as you uncover mysterious new lore concerning “The Three Ducks.””

We’re unsure how we feel about the ducks, but we’ll move on. If you hope the game will bring in some additions to the combat beyond the relics, you’re in luck. The team will add “Heavy Attacks” for the lamb. That’s fortunate for said lamb as you’ll need such attacks to take on the swarms of new enemies coming your way.

Oh, but don’t think you can run off without managing the cult you’ve built! The update will expand some of the things you can do in your cult, including how you command your followers and the tasks they can do. For example, you can get one of your followers to cook so everyone is well-fed. Or you can make special shelters to house multiple members of your community instead of making a house for each. Plus, the cult members will grow and evolve over time. So you’ve been warned.

Finally, there will be a Photo Mode in the game. Why? Well, why not at this point?

Check out the trailer for the update below.