Cult of the Lamb: How to Catch All Fishes | Fishing Guide

One of the first big side quests you'll get in Cult of the Lamb will see you catching fish at Pilgrim's Passage. Here's how to nail it quick.

Cult of the Lamb has quickly distinguished itself as one of the most fun and entertaining indie games of the year. With its addictive mixture of rogue-lite dungeon-crawling and farm sim elements, this quirky little gem is easily among the best games of 2022. Another thing that sets it apart even further is just how much side content there is available in the game. From knucklebones to crafting to decorating, there’s so much to do in this game. Yet another distraction in Cult of the Lamb is the fishing minigame that you’ll unlock early on in your adventure, and we’re going to tell you how to complete it as soon as possible.

How to Catch All Fish in Cult of the Lamb

You’ll first meet the fisherman while exploring Darkwood and he’ll tell you that you can meet him at Pilgrim’s Passage. Once you head there, you’ll find him to the right of the dock. He will task you with catching four different fish: a lobster, a crab, a squid, and an octopus. To do so, you’ll want to cast out your line and then tap the confirm button to try and keep the lure in line with the green fish indicator. As the population of fish is restocked regularly, you can simply keep coming back until you’ve got all four and return them to the fisherman for four pieces of a holy talisman.

However, if you happen to be struggling, you can make it easier on yourself by selecting Ritual of Ocean’s Bounty from the third row of Sustenance dogmas. This will allow you to perform a ritual that makes rarer fishes spawn for a time and will speed things up for you considerably. Other than that, just keep at it and you’ll have all four types soon enough.

As a bonus, this will also unlock the ability for you to purchase any kind of fish from the fisherman for 10 gold. While this might not seem like that big of a deal, it will help you to make dishes that require rare fish much easier and the rare fish can be sold for double the price you purchased them for, though that naturally comes with diminishing returns. Either way, with these tips in mind, you will have this side quest in the bag in no time.