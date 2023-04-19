New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Coming Tomorrow

It’s hard to believe it’s been five months since the launch of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The 9th generation of Pokemon rocketed off to record numbers back in November and has been slowly adding things for gamers to do ever since. However, as many of you know, the game was also the buggiest launch in series history. The game was playable, but visual and gameplay glitches were abundant. It was immense, from characters spazzing out to Pokemon clipping through the battlefield. Even the post-game stuff that’s been added has had glitches, which means every update is important because it needs to fix it all.

Or at least fix part of the problems that have been happening. Thankfully for gamers, a new update has been revealed to be coming tomorrow. According to Serebii, it will fix certain glitches, including the ones that happened with the recent special Tera Raid:

“The next patch for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will release on April 20th 2023. This update will fix issues including those who played on 1.1 and entered Tera Raid Battles for Walking Wake & Iron Leaves and received a bad egg by mistake

Walking Wake & Iron Leaves will then run in Tera Raid Battles for around two weeks from May 1st 2023.”

Walking Wake & Iron Leaves will then be available in Tera Raid Battles for around 2 weeks from May 1st 2023



Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/gwdTTmgLWH — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 19, 2023

Yeah, in the debut of those special Paradox Pokemon, people were having trouble catching and keeping them. Considering that it was a huge event for the game, that was a bit of a backfire. Hopefully, this update will end such problems so that people can get their Paradox Pokemon and move on to other things.

Speaking of which, The Pokemon Company will likely start dropping details for the two DLC expansions for Gen 9 soon. We say that because they first announced “The Teal Mask” and “The Indigo Disk” stories back on Pokemon Day, but we’ve heard nothing since. The closest we’ve gotten is one of the Pokemon from these expansions that appeared in the debut of the new anime for the series.

These expansions will take players to new areas of the Pokemon world and drop new Pokemon to meet, battle, and catch. That doesn’t even mention the plotlines around said Pokemon and the new characters they’ll meet.

Both are slated to arrive this year, but we have no concrete windows just yet. No matter what, The Pokemon Company needs to keep working so that Gen 9 gets stabler so that the new content can bring back players who are waiting for fixes.