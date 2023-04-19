Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster: How to Find and Defeat the Ultima Buster

Originally known to Western audiences as Atma Weapon, Ultima Buster is the optional superboss of Final Fantasy VI. While he may not be as imposing as all-timers like Yiazmat of Final Fantasy XII or Ruby Weapon from Final Fantasy VII, Ultima Buster is still one tough cookie in the Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster.

Luckily, you’ll have plenty of time to prepare, as the monster is located in the final dungeon of the game. If you want more good news, the expanded level-up mechanics and exploits of the remastered collection make it so you can best any foe with relative ease just by cheesing them.

Other Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Guides:

How to Fix the Font on PC – How to Get the Genji Gauntlet and Master’s Scroll – How to Recruit and Save Shadow – How to Recruit Mog to Your Party – How to Recruit Gogo to Your Party – How to Recruit Umaro to Your Party

Where to Find Ultima Buster in Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster

When you enter Kefka’s Tower at the end of Final Fantasy VI, you will be tasked with splitting your party into three groups. Party B is the group that will have to go up against Ultima Buster, so make sure that team has your best and brightest on it. While exploring with Team B, you’ll eventually come upon a prison-like area with a solitary resident. This is the superboss, so make sure you save the game and double-check your equipment before you challenge him.

How to Defeat Ultima Buster

The great thing about the latest version of Final Fantasy VI is that it contains an experience booster and a fast-forward mechanic. This makes leveling up a breeze and means even bosses like Ultima Buster needn’t hold you back for too long. Still, if you want to fight him in a more traditional manner, you’re going to want to use spells like Reflect, ReRaise, and Barrier.

You’ll also want to use your highest damage attacks here, in case that wasn’t obvious. Have a dedicated healer on your team as well or a stockpile of top-tier healing items saved up. Whichever way you want to tackle this beast, though, note that he has 55,000 HP, in case you’re the kind of gamer that likes to keep a rough count as to how close you are to victory.

Though you won’t receive anything too exceptional for beating Ultima Buster, your pride will no doubt be overflowing with this foe out of the way. If you can beat Ultima Buster, Kefka will be a cakewalk for your party. Furthermore, the fiend leaves a new save point for you to utilize in the final dungeon after you defeat him. Note that you can also steal a Blood Sword and a Crystal Orb from this boss, so if you want those items, make sure and bring Locke along.