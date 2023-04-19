Warcraft 3: Reforged Set To Get New Observer Mode And More

Warcraft 3: Reforged has just received a brand new Version 1.36 patch that adds a new Observer Mode and Tournaments. In a recent Warcraft 3: Reforged blog post Community Manager at Blizzard Kaivax noted the following additions and changes were coming to the game’s Observer Mode and Tournaments:
Observer Mode
- Added new features and Updated UI for Observer Mode.
- All panels can be toggled on and off individually, using hotkeys or the Control Panel.
- Added Statistics Panel: you can now view the Race, Gold, Lumber, Food, and APM of all players in the game at once.
- Added Production queue: you can now view what units each player is currently building at once.
- Added Unit view: you can now view all the units in each player’s army at once.
- You can toggle between seeing the Production Queue or the Unit view.
- Added Hero Panel view: you can now view all the heroes and their items and abilities of up to 4 players at once. You can also click on heroes to center your camera on them.
Tournaments
- Tournaments now accessible via the Versus screen.
- Tournaments will run daily.
- Tournaments are open to all players.
- Each Tournament will have different game rules, maps, and available races.
- Preliminary Phase: play up to 8 games, and earn points based on wins and losses.
- The Top 16 players from the Preliminary will face each other in an Elimination bracket.
- Going undefeated in the Elimination Bracket will win the whole tournament.
- Unlock Unique Portraits by earning points by competing in Tournaments.
- Stats on Tournaments performance are displayed in your Player Profile.
Alongside these additions, Warcraft 3: Reforged has also added the option to toggle in-game and global chat off and on in the game’s settings. A number of bug fixes were also implemented including:
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where FX being played in FOW would cause the game to crash on Reforged Graphics.
- Fixed an issue where you would crash while observing a CPU Game.
- Fixed game crashing when becoming an Observer on Defeat.
- Fixed an issue where in-game hotkeys were still functional while your Menus were open.
- Fixed an issue where Replays would be soft-locked if you attempted to watch one immediately after playing a match.
- Fixed an issue where you would see a black screen when observing games with a large number of players.
- Fixed an issue where player’s division icons in the leaderboard were not updating properly.