Warcraft 3: Reforged Set To Get New Observer Mode And More

Warcraft 3: Reforged has just received a brand new Version 1.36 patch that adds a new Observer Mode and Tournaments. In a recent Warcraft 3: Reforged blog post Community Manager at Blizzard Kaivax noted the following additions and changes were coming to the game’s Observer Mode and Tournaments:

Observer Mode

Added new features and Updated UI for Observer Mode.

All panels can be toggled on and off individually, using hotkeys or the Control Panel.

Added Statistics Panel: you can now view the Race, Gold, Lumber, Food, and APM of all players in the game at once.

Added Production queue: you can now view what units each player is currently building at once.

Added Unit view: you can now view all the units in each player’s army at once.

You can toggle between seeing the Production Queue or the Unit view.

Added Hero Panel view: you can now view all the heroes and their items and abilities of up to 4 players at once. You can also click on heroes to center your camera on them.

Tournaments

Tournaments now accessible via the Versus screen.

Tournaments will run daily.

Tournaments are open to all players.

Each Tournament will have different game rules, maps, and available races.

Preliminary Phase: play up to 8 games, and earn points based on wins and losses.

The Top 16 players from the Preliminary will face each other in an Elimination bracket.

Going undefeated in the Elimination Bracket will win the whole tournament.

Unlock Unique Portraits by earning points by competing in Tournaments.

Stats on Tournaments performance are displayed in your Player Profile.

Alongside these additions, Warcraft 3: Reforged has also added the option to toggle in-game and global chat off and on in the game’s settings. A number of bug fixes were also implemented including:

Bugfixes