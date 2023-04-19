World of Warcraft & Diablo 4 Crossover Details Found

World of Warcraft has just dropped the dates for two upcoming crossover events with Diablo 4 set to take place both before and after the release of the highly anticipated RPG on June 6th, 2023. The rumblings about a Diablo 4 crossover event were confirmed recently with evidence of the crossover event appearing in the game’s Public Test Realm for Dragonflight. Alongside this, descriptions and data-mined assets revealed that players would be able to collect items, cosmetics, and garner a huge boost to reputation and experience.

With a more recent build of the Public Test Relam dropping players have been given exact dates as to when the two Diablo 4 crossover events are set to take place. The first event, entitled A Greedy Emissary, is set to run from May 25th, 2023 all the way to June 13th, 2023 where players will be able to hunt down Treasure Goblins to earn special cosmetic rewards. Following on from this, the game’s second Diablo 4 crossover event entitled Welcome to Sanctuary is set to launch on June 15th, 2023, and end on July 10th, 2023. This entire event will give players the opportunity to gain a 50% experience boost and an 8% buff to reputation during the event except for the new Loamm Niffen Renown faction from Embers of Neltharion.

In the latest Patch 10.1 Build they have added dates and descriptions for the TWO Diablo IV in-game launch events.



— MrGM (@MrGMYT) April 19, 2023

There are a number of identified possible rewards that players may be able to get their hands on during each event including:

Wirt’s Last Leg: a cosmetic one-handed mace that looks like a prosthetic leg.

The Treasure Nabbin’ Bag: a loot-filled sack as a cosmetic back piece.

The Horadric Haversack: a massive 36-slot bag.

Baal’ial: a red goat battle pet inspired by the Belial, the Lord of Lies.

The Enmity Ensemble: a cloak and hood set themed after Diablo himself.

Blizzard and World of Warcraft have yet to confirm or officially announce the events but given the dates coinciding with the release and post-release of Diablo 4, it’s safe to say that these dates probably won’t change. However, this is just speculation. While fans of both Diablo 4 and World of Warcraft will likely be waiting for both of these events to drop thankfully players can look forward to diving into the latest patch 10.1, Ember of Neltharin, on May 2nd, 2023. The update itself is set to add even more expansive zones, a number of new quests and activities, as well as the second raid in Dragonflight.