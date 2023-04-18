Here’s What Resident Evil 4 Would Look Like If Capcom Kept Fixed Camera Angles

Resident Evil is a massive franchise; we don’t need to tell you that. This IP has had a strong following since it was first released on the original PlayStation console platform. However, it’s changed over the years and might be a tough play for those who never experienced the first few installments. But, if you were one of the veteran players who lived through the tank-style controls and fixed camera angles, this video concept might be a thrill. It looks like someone managed to replicate what Resident Evil 4 developers would have done if they had opted to keep the original fixed camera angle style.

It was Resident Evil 4 that made a significant change for the mainline franchise. With Resident Evil 4, players would get an over-the-shoulder style viewpoint as they guided Leon through the environment. This was a change to what we typically received from the past Resident Evil games, but fans thoroughly enjoyed this new take on the franchise. Since then, Capcom has continued with this style of gameplay mechanics. But that doesn’t mean that fans don’t have an interest in seeing some of these classic controls and mechanics make a return.

For instance, the YouTube channel Cycu1 decided to offer a concept video trailer showcasing what Resident Evil 4’s remake would look like with the fixed camera angle. This is not a mod but just a concept video. In fact, this video might prompt someone to go out and craft a mod to allow Resident Evil 4 players a chance to go through the game with this camera setup. But it’s clear that this would certainly create a challenge for players; as you can see, firing your weapon is rather tricky to line up shots precisely.

Additionally, since the game was crafted with the perspective, developers initially had in mind, some of the enemies that might have jumped out from a secluded area could be seen. Regardless, this is still an interesting watch, especially for those who might have previously enjoyed the original games from the Resident Evil franchise.

Meanwhile, those of you who haven’t already done so can pick up the remake of Resident Evil 4 right now on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In fact, the original creator behind Resident Evil 4, Shinji Mikami, has recently finished the game and given it his seal of approval.