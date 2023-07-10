Assassin’s Creed Mirage Devs Gives A Deeper Look Into Basim

Update:

Since this video launched online it has been viewed over 1M times. Here are what some viewers had to say.

No XP progression, but instead linear and story-driven!! AMAZING! AdrianDanielGuard – YouTube Comment

This looks like a breath of fresh air. I don’t want to get too hyped just in case Mirage ends up disappointing, but this game does look promising. kai0fdathomir534 – YouTube Comment

Progression is linear and story driven. EXCELLENT! I’d take 20-30 hours of great narrative over hundreds of hours of convoluted open-worlds any day. adingdingdiiing6740 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Assassin’s Creed fans are waiting on the next mainline installment to release. We know that this next game is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and we’ll follow a familiar protagonist within it. If you played through the previous release, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you might recall the character Basim. Now we know that this game will follow Basim before Valhalla’s events as we see his personal journey to join The Hidden Ones. If you’re looking for new information, then you’re in luck. Ubisoft has just released a new developer diary video offering another look into the development of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

The footage is just under six minutes long and mainly focuses on Basim, the game’s main protagonist. With that said, we mentioned that this character was featured in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In particular, this game installment is said to take place twelve years before the events of that game. However, as the developers noted in the video, you don’t have to play the previous games to enjoy this title. Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be enjoyed as a standalone experience for newcomers. Of course, those that have played the previous games might catch certain easter eggs and connections to the lore. So it looks like both players who have enjoyed the franchise for years and newcomers to the IP will have an enjoyable experience.

With that said, we’ll be following Basim as this is the individual developers gravitate towards when seeking to return more to the franchise roots. As a result, we’re getting a game set within a historical Baghdad as we watch Basim go from a thief on the streets to an incredibly skilled assassin. Combat might even feel a bit different from past games as it looks like the developers made a slight overhaul to the game, with Basim taking up the sword and dagger as his tools to eliminate targets. But that doesn’t mean there are no other tools players will be able to make use of. We even get to see some of those extra pieces of equipment Basim can use during the trailer footage, which you can view below.

While on the subject of Basim’s combat mechanics, you will find that there are skills in this game. But this time around, you won’t find XP progression but rather a progression being tied directly toward the story campaign. For now, we can mark down our calendars as Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to launch on October 12, 2023. When the game does release into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.