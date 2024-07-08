EA Sports College Football 25 Outlines Big Week Ahead!

The return of college football in the real world is imminent. So imminent, in fact, that you can already see ads for college football popping up on TV in the US. It’s going to be a big season for multiple reasons, and on the gaming side of things, it’ll be a huge season because of the arrival of EA Sports College Football 25. This title is the return of the college side of the football franchise, as it’s been down for years for various reasons. However, it’s coming back, and it’s trying to establish that this is the biggest and best version of the game ever, with a strong lineup of showcases this week to prove it.

As you can see in the tweet below, EA Sports College Football 25 has something coming out every weekday this week to point out just how much it’s got going for it. Today, we’ll get a special look at the gameplay. It was teased before, but this time, we’ll likely get a more in-depth breakdown of all you can do in it and how you can change how you play through the new systems. And that’s just the start of what’s coming this week!

Big week of content coming…. It's starting to feel like GAME TIME‼️#CFB25 pic.twitter.com/9CVe498u2f — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) July 7, 2024

Tomorrow is the trailer for the “College Ultimate Team.” Admittedly, we’re not sure what entirely they’re going to show with this one, but based on how EA Sports has handled other “Ultimate Teams” in the past, we’re sure it’ll be a similar formula to those other sports titles. Then, on Wednesday, we’ll get the “Launch Roster Reveal,” which could potentially be a controversial element to the game if it lives up to its name, as that would imply that not every team will be available when the game debuts.

Finally, on Friday, the “Road To Glory Reveal” trailer will drop, a new game mode that will likely have you trying to get your team to the promised land many times over. It’ll be a challenge, but many of you LIKE the challenge, don’t you?

As you can see, the week truly is packed, and EA Sports is taking its time to showcase the various modes and key elements of their college football title so that you can get hyped for it. As the image states, this game is truly about “bringing glory home,” and as you prep to root for your favorite teams live or on TV, you can support them just as much by getting this game!