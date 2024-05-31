EA Sports College Football 25 Gets Gameplay Trailer

EA Sports College Football 25 isn’t just meant to be the return of college football within the gaming space; it’s meant to be the return of something iconic. After all, college football is the biggest sport in the United States in many respects, with fans turning out to games every week of the season in the tens of thousands and fighting for the glory of their teams and schools whenever possible. It’s been quite a while since there was a video game of the college football season, and there are good reasons for that. However, EA Sports has brought it back, and now, they’re showing off what makes this new game better.

They released a gameplay trailer highlighting many elements being put into the game. For example, if you think that you can simply pick any team and win with them, you’re in for a surprise. In the real college game, there are “levels” to who gets the best players, and what those players can do. Thus, if you don’t have a lot of 5-star recruits and then go play a team that does have them, you will be in trouble.

The ”speed” of the game is said to have been a key focus for the developers, as they wanted to show just how fast some players go compared to others. Again, focusing on the “levels” of the sport regarding who gets recruited.

Another key aspect is the “Wear and Tear” system. Remember, these are college kids, not pros, so they’re still learning to use their bodies properly and not overdo it. To that end, depending on how you use your team in games will affect how good they are in the fourth quarter and potentially in the next game. So you can’t just use your quarterback and have them pass every single play, as that’ll make them tired and worn out before the game is done.

There will also be more plays than ever before for both the offense and the defense. That includes being able to switch things up on the defensive side if you feel that the opposing team is about to do something tricky, and you want to be ready for it.

If nothing else, the game seems to be tailor-made for those who want a truly “authentic” representation of what college football is like, with all its nooks and crannies. More trailers will likely further emphasize this.

EA Sports College Football 25 arrives on July 19th.