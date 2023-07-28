The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Publisher Shoots Down Battle Pass Option

Update:

In a new report we learned that The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will not have an offline mode or bots when the game launches.

Original Story…

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a game that likely quite a few fans are eager to see release. The video game is a loose adaptation of the hit horror film where we get a PvP experience. With the game nearing its release next month, some of you might be keen on knowing what to expect regarding the game’s post-launch content. Well, if you were expecting the developers to go with a battle pass system, you’re wrong. It seems that this option was considered but ultimately passed on to the team.

Speaking with MP1ST, the publishing team at Gun Interactive was asked if fans can expect a battle pass system that has grown to be so popular for online video game titles. According to the statement provided by Gun Interactive, this was something that the developers had considered initially. Even Gun Interactive admitted that this model has its own set of pros and cons. However, at the moment, the studio has decided to pass on this method and instead is planning to release the post-launch content as traditional DLC.

We, of course, don’t know quite yet what exactly is in the cards for the development team. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the developers plan to bring out next, but fans could try the game out. Earlier this year, we had a tech test available in which players could go through a map as either the survivors or members of the family. This test spanned a few days, and it gave developers some crucial feedback to ensure the game had a smooth launch.

We can offer some insight if you’re unfamiliar with what this game entails. As mentioned, this is a PvP game where players are divided into two teams. You’ll either be a member of the family or a survivor. It’s the survivors’ goal to escape the family, which is done by staying out of sight and completing a series of objectives to open up a means of escape. Meanwhile, the family can set traps, lock doors and search the area. Each character comes with their own unique attribute, such as The Cook having the ability to pinpoint where some survivor might be or Connie, the survivor having the ability to pick a lock much faster.

Currently, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre video game is set to launch on August 18, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.