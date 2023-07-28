Final Fantasy XIV Is Finally Heading To Xbox

The history of MMORPGs on consoles isn’t as robust or successful as you think. Typically, the consoles couldn’t handle them, or players just preferred to have them on PC where they knew the machines and internet connections would work better. One of the exceptions to that rule was Final Fantasy XIV. The MMORPG was Square Enix’s second chance to prove they could do an MMO right, and they hit it out of the ballpark. It had numerous expansions and wowed critics and gamers alike. The problem was that it was a bit restricted on where you could pay it. Until now, that is.

At a special fan fest event in Las Vegas, Square Enix and Microsoft revealed that Final Fantasy XIV will be fully playable on Xbox Series X/S starting in April of next year. So there is a bit of a wait here, but the end result will likely be worth it. You can view the announcement below:

Both the Square Enix and Xbox Team were there to talk about the moment and what it meant for both sides:

“What I really appreciate about you and your team is that you put the player in the center of everything you do,” noted Phil Spencer to director and producer Naoki Yoshida. “At Xbox we share a very similar spirit.”

If you’re wondering how far the Xbox version of the game will go in terms of visuals, it will be 4K compatible. Furthermore, you won’t have to worry about solely playing with other Xbox players, as the Xbox version will have crossplay with other systems.

But wait, there’s even more to discuss. Square Enix also stated that more games from the franchise would head to the Xbox soon enough.

That’s a big deal, as Square Enix has been a bit restrictive with where they put their biggest RPG titles, especially since Xbox isn’t the biggest brand in Japan where such titles dominate. Xbox has been trying its best to expand its brand and reach in terms of developers working with them, and so if they’ve worked out a new deal with Square Enix, that’s a big win for them.

The main story for Final Fantasy XIV indeed wrapped up a while back, but that doesn’t mean much for new players who still need to try it out. Plus, with it being in 4K and having the entire story arc available, some might consider this the perfect jumping-on-point.