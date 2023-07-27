There Are Now 15 Legend Of Zelda Games Playable On Switch

If Nintendo was to rank the franchises that it “cares the most about” for one reason or another, you can very easily bet that The Legend of Zelda would be on that list. It was one of their first franchises and thus is one of their longest-lasting franchises. Even when it wasn’t selling multi-millions, its reputation for quality and diverse gameplay elements helped make it stand out both on consoles and on handhelds. Then, when you get to the Nintendo Switch era, games like Breath of the Wild and the recent Tears of the Kingdom helped prove the franchise still has room to grow and boom in sales.

But we’re not talking about sales today. Instead, we’re talking about an interesting factoid that a gamer pointed out. You may have heard that today, the Game Boy Color classics Oracle of Ages and Oracles of Seasons have arrived on Nintendo Switch online. This is the first time in a while that these games have been made available for gamers to try.

But the fun bit is that with these titles now out, the Nintendo Switch has a whopping 15 entries from the Legend of Zelda franchise available to players via game purchases and access to Nintendo Switch Online. The tweet below has all the games that are now available to you:

Every Zelda game currently available to play on the Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/ZihqWvCcx6 — Rebecca Stone (Taylor’s Version) (@forestminish) July 27, 2023

First and foremost, that’s a lot of content for you to partake in. Second, you see many of the classic titles that helped make this franchise so great. There are the original games, the two titles from the N64 era that pushed them into a new dimension, and then there are the handheld titles that sustained the franchise for many years.

As for the ones that were released specifically for the Nintendo Switch, you have a nice mix of groundbreaking titles, a remake of one of the most beloved adventures featuring Link, an HD remaster of another fan-favorite, and two titles that put Link and co. in the Warriors-style gameplay that was surprisingly successful.

Not every game from the series is available on Switch, such as a certain Gamecube and Wii title alongside some of the DS games, but that’s still quite a collection you can have. Plus, for many of you, you might not have been able to play these games until now.

So if you’re a fan of the series, you should jump in and play these adventures from the past and present as you await word on the future.