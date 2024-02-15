PlayStation 5 Pro Could Start At Just $499

There has been plenty of speculation that we would see some new console editions released for the likes of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Last generation, we saw pro models released that gave players a slight bump up in power, giving some games a better overall resolution and performance. These consoles were not necessary for players to enjoy the latest games. Now that we are getting a few years into the latest console cycle, rumors continue to pour in on supposed consoles like the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Today, another rumor is circulating online about what the supposed PlayStation 5 Pro could cost consumers. Thanks to a report from TweakTown, which credits leaker Moore’s Law is Dead, the new potential pro model might have a surprising price tag. This is just a rumor, but according to the rumor that is gaining attention, the PlayStation 5 Pro could launch for just $499.

This rumored price tag is specifically catered towards a model that doesn’t include a disc drive. Sony has a digital-only version of the PlayStation 5 right now. However, it wasn’t too long ago that a new edition of the PlayStation 5 without the disc drive got a slight overhaul. Consumers who now purchase a PlayStation 5 without the disc drive will now have the ability to acquire a disc drive separately. So that could be the same case with the PlayStation 5 Pro if a model doesn’t include a disc drive.

Some of the components running this new supposed console model have also been shared. For instance, it’s believed that we are getting faster-shared memory, still totaling 16GB and a similar CPU. Likewise, it was noted that this PlayStation 5 Pro will come with an upgraded GPU. But again, this is just rumors right now, and it doesn’t confirm anything regarding a supposed PlayStation 5 Pro.

Of course, more attention might be paid to these rumors just from the recent Sony presentation. It was recently stated that the PlayStation 5 is nearing the latter half of the console cycle. Sony has even noted that they expect a slight sales downfall for the next fiscal year. That wasn’t the only reason Sony is projecting a downfall, as there were no planned installments for the next fiscal year attached to established IPs.